that’s who his woman is, sensational a few hours from Sanremo – Libero Quotidiano





Also Thomas Raggi came out of the closet? After Damiano David, the highly reserved Maneskin guitarist has been immortalized in sweet company. The boy was at a restaurant in Sanremo with his alleged girlfriend. The photos, immortalized by Whoopsee, show the artist and a young woman with long dark hair. Could she be her partner? Everything would suggest yes.





The guitarist, after dinner and some shots with the fans, got into the car with Lavinia (this is her name). Thomas Raggi and his girlfriend are together in Sanremo on the occasion of the Maneskin’s return to the Ariston stage as guests. Here are also the other members of the band. Whether alone or accompanied, it is not possible to know.





What is certain is that everyone seems to be engaged. Damiano has now been linked with the influencer for many years Giorgia Soleri. A relationship, theirs, which came to light only after the success of the group. Then, there is Ethan Torchio that he would be engaged to Laura instead. She is also unknown to the world of entertainment and interested in maintaining her privacy. In the end Victoria De Angelis. She would even be close to living with her girlfriend. The two were photographed together in the center and happier than ever.



