That’s who Kyrsten Sinema is, the dem senator who ditched Biden’s reform

A tenacious woman from Arizona is the Democratic senator who, along with Joe Manchin – another representative of the Democrats – ditched the reform of his party aimed at unilaterally modifying the regulations of the US federal Senate to weaken the filibuster tools available to the opposition. His name is Kyrsten Sinema and he’s from Arizona. His “no” to President Joe Biden’s own reform has infuriated the Democrats. As the Guardian, even before the President of the United States arrived on Capitol Hill Thursday afternoon to join the Democratic senators for the customary business lunch and attempt to persuade dissident senators, Sinema reiterated in no uncertain terms that he would not support any changes to the rules of law. stonewalling, displacing the president himself and beating him on time.

The two dissidents displace Biden

Immediately thereafter, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia praised Sinema and issued a statement confirming that he would not vote to change the filibuster rules, de facto undermining the reform wanted by the dem since the votes of all 50 senators of the party were needed. to change the rules of the game. President Joe Biden, clearly exasperated and dejected, closed the meeting with the dem senators by stating: “ We hope to make it, but I’m not sure “. Sinema justified his decision by explaining that” we have to face the disease itself, the disease of division, to protect our democracy, and it cannot be achieved by just one party. It cannot be reached solely by the federal government. The answer requires something bigger and, yes, more difficult than what the Senate is discussing today “.

Who is Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona attorney who ditched Biden’s reform

Kyrsten Sinema was born in Tucson, Arizona on July 12, 1976 into a Mormon family of more than humble origins. In fact, her family has struggled for years to make ends meet and for some time has even been left without a permanent home. On its official website we read that the Sinema have managed to improve their living conditions “ thanks to family, church and hard work “. Kyrsten’s childhood experience showed her.” the power of hard work and the importance of helping others With the help of student loans, academic scholarships and financial aid, Kyrsten Sinema went to study at Brigham Young University and then Arizona State University, where she taught after earning a master’s degree. In the 2018 election, she defeated Republican Martha McSally and independent Angela Green, becoming the first woman elected to the Senate in Arizona since 1995.

First bisexual woman elected to Congress and the Senate