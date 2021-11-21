that’s who patient zero is

If until now there was the certainty that the first Covid case were a accountant who lived miles away from Wuahn, the magazine “Science“turned everything upside down. Patient zero would have been one seller of fish products from the animals.

To report it is the “New York Times” which underlines how “Science” has rekindled the debate on the origins of pandemic between the escape from the Wuhan laboratory to the infection from animal to man.

The scientist Michael Worobey, an expert in tracing the evolution of viruses at the University of Arizona, noted discrepancies between the public information available and several interviews conducted in China, later coming to the conclusion that the ties between salesperson at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market ei first patients hospitalized suggest that the virus comes from the market.

For to assert his thesis, Professor Worobey analyzed cases reported by two hospitals before it was launched the alarm. “In this city of 11 million people, half of the first cases are related to a place about the size of a field from football – said the dottoe -, it becomes very difficult explain this pattern if the epidemic had not started in the market ».

According to the expert, the woman would have fallen ill on 11 December 2019. The study states that most of the former symptomatic cases they were connected to the market, particularly in the area where the raccoons.

Although Professor Worobey was one of the 15 experts who in mid-May had published a column in “Science”, asking for a serious one consideration of the thesis that the virus was leaked from a laboratory of Wuhan now claimed that his Research on the origin of the epidemic “provides a strong evidence of an origin of the pandemic at the live animal market “.

