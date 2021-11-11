that’s who risks – Libero Quotidiano





The ceiling on cash payments, which from 1 January 2022, will be set at one thousand euros, will bring news also on payments or donations from parents towards their children. This new system will also affect the relationship in the family and therefore will also apply to the money paid by parents to their children. If a figure of one thousand euros is given, even in that case it must be traced and justified in order not to suffer fines or checks by the tax authorities.





After one thousand euros, you will need to use credit cards or debit cards. The cash limit will apply to any type of transition and therefore regardless of the degree of kinship. The new limit of 999.99 euros will be applied to “any type of payment between a natural (or legal) person and another”.





The remedy that some experts recommend is to donate cash to children “always by bank transfer: this is because there are not rare cases in which the Revenue Agency, noticing the purchase of a certain value by a person with low income (or totally lacking), ask for clarification on the origin of the money “, clarifies the newspaper.it. On the other hand, nothing changes on withdrawals or payments from your current account: the limit remains at 1,500 euros because these are movements that concern the individual person. The sanctions will punish those who pay and receive money, without distinction: they range from a minimum of three thousand euros to a maximum of 15 thousand euros. In short, from January 1st we must be careful when we will have to pay a high amount.