that’s who the 1000 € touches

New grants – L’Revenue Agency set the operating modes to ask for new ones non-repayable contributions from 1000 euros, but only for some companies that have recently started (join TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook).

In fact, the measure is aimed at “startupWhich activated the VAT number In the 2018 and started business in 2019.

The intervention was highly anticipated because it goes to remedy the regulatory vacuum created by the Support Decree, which in fact hinted at the provision but has always been orphan of an implementing decree.

To obtain the new non-repayable contributions of 1000 euros for VAT numbers, an application must be made within the first days of December. In this article we will explain in detail what this bonus is, the amount of its amount and how to apply (also independently) on the Revenue Agency website.

New non-repayable contributions: 1000 euro bonus for VAT numbers

The new non-repayable contributions of 1000 euros are due to all those companies that have activated the VAT number between 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2018, but whose business activity is started in 2019.

This category of businesses had been excluded from the 1000 euro bonus provided for by the Sostegni Decree because it would have been unlikely to have a drop in turnover of at least 30% between 2020 and 2019.

In this provision, the Revenue Agency has specified requirements, how to apply and dispensing of the bonus.

By the way, the question must be asked by 9 December 2021.

Receive the latest updates on bonuses, work and personal finance on your mobile every day: join the WhatsApp group, the Telegram group and the Facebook group. Write all your questions on Instagram. Watch the free video guides on bonuses on the Youtube channel.

New non-repayable start-up grants of 1000 euros

The application for new non-repayable contributions can be made on the Revenue Agency website by entering the invoices and payments section.

The forwarding of the instance can be done independently, but the form must be completed carefully.

On this page you will find the form you are going to fill out.

If you choose to apply on your own we strongly recommend that you follow the instructions contained in this document, which will explain you step-by-step how to fill the instance.

New non-repayable contributions: the amount

The defined amount is 1000 euros, but they could come less money.

Indeed, it is not a “minimum amount”. The sum depends on the money available still set aside by the Sostegni Decree.

It means that, once all the instances have been analyzed, we will calculate if the money in the fund is enough to satisfy everyone. If not, it will you will decrease the amount until the funds run out, satisfying everyone.