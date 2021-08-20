that’s who the children will spend Christmas with

Between the two quarrels, the third enjoys … The litigators in question are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. War is the now grueling cause for custody of children. The third is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the couple’s 14-year-old daughter.

Apparently he will be able to spend at least part of the Christmas holidays at his beloved dad’s house. And with her her brothers and sisters. The lawyers say so on the site HollywoodLife. “Brad Pitt has the right”, was the declaration of two famous divorcees …

Brad Pitt and Shiloh: love that comes from afar

Shiloh loves her dad. It’s been like this ever since, she was a few months old, Brad Pitt was photographed with her in his arms. They were in the garden that the house he had rented in Budapest. Mom was shooting the action-spy story Salt, the one where she has long black hair. Dad took care of the children.

Such was the family management of the Brangelina family. The parents worked alternately. The children always followed them, attending international schools with locations all over the world. The one who didn’t work was at home with them …

Then everything broke down. The little girl photographed in dad’s lap was the one who suffered the most when, in September 2016, her world fell apart.

Around the time of the lockdown and early summer, things seemed to have calmed down. Dad and mom almost agreed on the “management” of the 6 children. Shiloh, but also Maddox, Pax, Zahara and the twins Knox and Vivienne. With their villas not that far apart, everything seemed easier.

Brad, dad in white gloves

Brad Pitt was going to pick up his children to take them to his home. Angelina Jolie let him arrive by motorbike, with white gloves, to spend time around her swimming pool …

Now, however, relations have cooled further. Indeed warmed up. Hot again.

What does daddy’s new girlfriend and some of his indelicacies have to do with it or not? The boundary between gossip and reality with Brangelina has always been very fragile… The two had to be in court, facing each other, but the hearing was postponed. The fact remains that Brad Pitt is now carrying on his Christmas battle: having, at least for a few days, the children at his home …

The lawyers and the law stay with dad

HollywoodLife, the site that is increasingly specializing in following the story of the former couple, has contacted two prominent Los Angeles divorce lawyers. No hidden rumors this time. The two put their name and surname there.

Kelly Chang Rickert, of the Purpose Driven Lawyers firm, on how things will go between the two parties, says: “Even if they meet now, at the hearing, the ordinances could then be changed. It is the process that will say the last word ». In short, the two could agree on the boys’ holidays, in the meantime.

If Angelina balks, she will certainly lose

The second is Raoul Felder, author of the books on the subject of “divorce”. “These are precisely the days in which the former couples find themselves in front of the judge to decide with whom the children will spend the Christmas holidays. It is normal for the father to have the right to be with his children at that time. If indeed Angelina Jolie is trying to stop him from having children for a few days and nights over the Christmas holidays it is unrealistic for a judge to agree with her.

If I were your lawyer, I certainly wouldn’t advise you to fight on this issue. He has the right to have his children with him, and even more than just one night “…

Shiloh: After the birthday, Christmas at dad’s house?

What if this is the Christmas present that Shiloh has already asked for? Not only to Santa Claus, but also to Mom? After all, it had already happened on his birthday, last 27 May.

Thanks to a huge wood-burning oven, Brad Pitt had finally managed to unite all his children, those to whom he dedicated the Oscar won for Once upon a time … in Hollywood (see the video below, with the famous speech).

Also Maddox and Pax, the two eldest, the one closest to their mother. Zahara and the twins too. Everyone at his house, at the birthday pizza party for Shiloh the birthday girl.

Not only. Knowing his daughter’s passion for photography, dad gave her a vintage Polaroid. Add a video clip with wishes from distant friends and relatives for the pandemic. And an album with his photographs, taken over the years … Also a guitar course, so you can play together …

Who knows now what he will give her for Christmas. Hoping that the packages can also be discarded under the tree of the Pitt house. Not only that of mother Angelina …

