That’s who the Liverpool bomber is

All eyes on Liverpool (England), where since Sunday morning we have returned to talk about terrorism. After initially thinking about an accident, the local authorities have in fact quickly reconstructed the dynamics of what happened in front of the Women’s Hospital, and the name of the alleged bomber, this Emad Al Swealmeen, has already been mentioned. The 32-year-old, who was traveling inside the exploded taxi, lost his life following the explosion.

Who is the alleged bomber

Born to a Syrian father and an Iraqi mother, Emad Jamil Al-Swealmeen he had spent most of his life in Iraq before arriving in the UK. The subject, apparently, had even changed his name, calling himself Enzo Almeni. Some of his friends, according to reports from the DailyMail, have talked about his mental problems. Arriving in the United Kingdom as an asylum seeker, Al-Swealmeen received the support of some Christian volunteers, then, in 2014, he was arrested and sanctioned by the police for having been found in possession of a knife.

Everything is yet to be verified, and Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks has addressed the population in the hope that someone in possession of information can speak to the police. At the moment we only know that Al-Swealmeen was not a subject already controlled by the authorities.

What happened

The alarm went off Sunday morning, around 11, when a Taxi parked right in front of the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool exploded, causing panic. Shortly before the explosion, the driver of the vehicle, obviously suspicious of the passenger’s behavior, managed to get out, saving his life. The driver, a man named Dave Perry, has already been discharged from the hospital where he was admitted due to his injuries. His condition, in fact, are not worried.

The hypothesis of the accident was soon dismissed, this morning the local authorities proceeded to arrest four people considered suspicious – a 20 year old, a 21 year old, a 26 year old and a 29 year old – using the Terrorism Act (TA), a law that allows the British police to stop and search a suspect if there is reasonable doubt as to his involvement in terrorist activities.

The story of Dave Perry, he then made more clarity. The taxi driver in fact said that his passenger had boarded the car at Sefton Park, and then shut himself up in an eerie silence until arriving in front of the hospital. Here, the 32-year-old had begun tinkering with something: behavior that prompted the taxi driver to hurry out of the vehicle and lock the suspicious character inside.

Following the terrible explosion, one person, in addition to the alleged bomber, lost his life, while another is in hospital.