that’s who the low-risk contacts are

In case of contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19, who should be considered “low risk”? This is explained by the anti-Covid ‘Update on quarantine and isolation measures’ circular, signed by the Director General of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Giovanni Rezza, with the new rules for quarantine.

The document states that “for low-risk contact, as per ECDC indications”, European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, “we mean: a person who has had direct contact (face to face) with a Covid case -19 at a distance of less than 2 meters and for less than 15 minutes; a person who has been in an enclosed environment (e.g. classroom, meeting room, hospital waiting room) or who has traveled with a Covid case -19 for less than 15 minutes; all passengers and crew of a flight in which a Covid-19 case was present, with the exception of passengers seated within two seats in any direction with respect to the Covid-19 case, of fellow travelers and of the personnel assigned to the section of the plane / train where the index case was seated, who remain classified as high-risk contacts; a health worker or other person providing direct assistance to a Covid-19 case or laboratory personnel assigned to the handling of samples of an approx I know Covid-19, equipped with recommended Dpi “.

In all these cases, “if” people “have always worn surgical masks or Ffp2”, according to the circular “no quarantine is necessary, but common sanitary precautions must be maintained. If it was not possible to guarantee use of the mask, these contacts will have to undergo passive surveillance “.