that’s who the new 6.5 million striker is – SOS Fanta

Genoa was looking for a striker and closed, surprisingly, for the arrival of Kelvin Yeboah. As reported Sky, the operation is concluded: agreement with the Sturm Graz. In the next few hours he will do medical examinations in Genoa. It is an Italian striker, also called up by the Under 21 team, of Ghanaian origins. He is young, he is born in 2000. Grandson of the historic Ghanaian forward Anthony Yeboah.

He arrived in Italy in 2004, played in Monza, Novara and Gozzano at a youth level before going to West Ham. Then the move to Austria, to the WSG Wattens. The good performances earned him the call of the Sturm Graz, where he did very well. Important numbers in the Austrian championship: 11 goals in 18 games this year (vice-top scorer), 10 in 31 games last year.

He is a physically strong striker who can make both first and second strikers. So both as a central reference in a 4-3-3 instead of Destro and paired with Mattia in a two-man attack (if the form is 3-5-2). If there is only one striker, however, Destro remains the owner and Yeboah is the deputy. But it’s a gamble and it can have a lot of space. Also because Genoa pays him a lot: € 6.5 million. And for example, the full-back Hefti was taken by the new club and the new ds and immediately played as a starter.

