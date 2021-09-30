News

that’s who the new boyfriend is

THECalifornian entrepreneur, 30, worked in a company specializing in the legal cannabis sector until last June: there the identikit of Emma Watson’s new (no longer mysterious) boyfriend. Is called Leo Alexander Robinton and the two were seen together as early as late 2019, just as former Hermione’s Harry Potter she declared to the world that she was not single but “self-partnered” that is “engaged to myself”. Instead, a new love in his life was about to be born.

emma Watson

Emma Watson.

Leo, Emma’s new boyfriend

And the Daily Mail to reveal the identity of the actress’s new boyfriend who, last October she was paparazzi while kissing a mysterious man after visiting a bakery in Notting Hill, west London. “Emma and Leo did everything they could to keep their relationship privateA source revealed to the British tabloid. “After being photographed kissing, Leo unsubscribed from all social media in an effort to protect their romance” has continued. But when you get engaged to a movie star like Emma Watson, privacy is bound to come to an end.

“His closeness to Emma didn’t go unnoticed by his colleagues at the time, who were shocked to see Leo in the arms of a world-famous actress,” the insider explained. So, we now know about him that he is the same age as the diva’s Little Women, who left the legal cannabis company to take care of something else, has a twin brother, Archer, an older brother, Charlie (35), and two sisters Lily (36) and Daisy (33). The latter studied at Harvard and shares with Emma, ​​who follows on Instagram, the passion for yoga.

He has already introduced it to his parents

Not just hidden kisses. According to reports from the Daily Mail, Emma would have serious intentions with Leo. To the point that he would have already introduced the new boyfriend to his parents Jacqueline and Chris. “They went out to eat together in December at The Ivy restaurant in St John’s Wood not long after Emma and Leo first met,” a source told the British tabloid. Could he be the one?

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


