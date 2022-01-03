that’s who the new flame is

Kanye West seems to have short memory. Only a short time ago the rapper – now called Ye – had declared of want to win back the ex-wife Kim Kardashian, already in the arms of the new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Instead on Saturday night he was spotted in You love me, while enjoying a romantic dinner with the actress, Julia Fox, as seen in the photos released by TMZ.

The beautiful thirty-one-year-old actress and the rapper seemed to have a lot of fun together over dinner at a well-known restaurant in town. No explicit attitude between the two but Cox’s super sexy outfit – a sexy blue corset and pants – could have suggested something more. However, a source close to those concerned said the dinner was not “Nothing seriousAnd that Ye is simply trying to distract himself from the stress caused by his divorce in course by Kim Kardashian.

The rapper of All Falls Down arrived in Miami for the new Year’s Eve and a source revealed a Page Six that West played at an exclusive event at Game Changers with Future, Quavo and French Montana. This trip comes nearly a month after Kim Kardashian made it clear she was firm on requesting divorce of February and, a few weeks later, Page Six exclusively reported that West had ended his relationship with the Vinetria model.

Kanye West new girlfriend: but who is Julia Fox

The handsome actress Julia Fox it could be the prelude to a newfound happiness. Not much is known about her, except that she is best known for the role in Rough Diamonds, the 2019 film directed by Josh and Benny Safdie. Fox plays the saleswoman of one showroom, as well as dominatrix of Howard Ratner, protagonist of the film played by Adam Sandler. Later he participates in the erotic movie PVT Chat, directed by Ben Hozie and premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival on August 21, 2020, in which she plays the role of Scarlet, a camgirl.