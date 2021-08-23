that’s who the new flame of the actress is

Alexandra Daddario, the famous actress starring in Baywatch, announces her new relationship on Instagram. Accustomed to keeping her private life out of the media, she surprised the general public with the unexpected news. The post in question shows just the kiss with the new boyfriend Adrew Form, American film producer. Andrew is known for producing the films A quiet place I And II, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Purge and many other internationally renowned films. He is also co-founder of the Platinum Dunes company, along with Michael Bay and Brad Fuller.

It is a very close-knit photo, in black and white, where the two exchange a passionate kiss, hugging each other. As a caption we find the declaration of Alexandra, who writes: “I love you … and this too is an understatement”, showing an already strong complicity. The photo received more than 1 million likes, and fans went wild with positive comments in favor of the new couple.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: take the sexy kiss in Miami | READ more

Kim Kardashian: love story with her sister’s boyfriend? “It’s a lie!” | FIND OUT MORE

The news was also accompanied by the approval of Andrew’s ex-wife Jordana Brewster. She is also an actress, star of Fast & Furious, was among the first people to like the post. The two, Andrew and Jordana, got married in May 2007. They had two sons: Julian, 7 and Rowan, 4. After their divorce in 2020, Jordana now appears to be in a new relationship.

Brad Pitt beats Angelina: obtained joint custody of children | READ more

Alexandra Daddario latest news: that’s who is the new flame of the actress

Prior to this relationship, Alexandra had had a long love affair, from 2013 to 2016, with Logan Lerman, colleague known in the set of Percy Jackson, a film that changed the actress’s career. At first the two had formed a strong friendship, which soon developed into a deep relationship. The two even had to get married. In 2016, however, the couple broke up, without releasing any explanation on the reasons. Since then, rumors about a relationship with the actress have spread about the actress’s private life Zac Efron, link in Baywatch; rumors, however, denied by both.