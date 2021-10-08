News

That’s why Adam Sandler was excluded from the 2020 Oscars

Posted on
adam sandler rough diamonds, best movies of 2020

The controversies continue regarding the nominations for the Oscars 2020 (see the complete list HERE). After those moves by the screenwriter John Francis Daley to the detriment of Joker it is the turn of Adam Sandler who was, quite surprisingly, excluded from the list of eligible candidates for the statuette for best leading actor. Indeed the performance of the Neyworkese actor in the film Uncut Gems it was, by all accounts, superb.

They thought about explaining the reasons for this burning exclusion, in a recent interview with New York Post, some voting members of the Academy, including Terry Moore, 91-year-old actress nominated in 1952 for the Best Supporting Actress award for Little Sheba returns. Besides her, two other members, who wished to remain anonymous, were quite hard on Sandler. One of them spoke of the “brand” that the actor carries with him, incompatible with an Oscar winner

The performance was a real tour de force. Sandler is emerging as a really great actor, but then he goes back to doing those Netflix comedies that are really stupid. There are a lot of movies, a lot of performances a year that we watch. Unfortunately, the actors become brands. Sandler’s brand does not recall the Oscar as does that of Leonardo Di Caprio or Jonathan Pryce

Another member who remained anonymous revealed some resentment of the Academy towards the actor due to some statements in which Sandler threatened to make bad films on purpose if he had not been awarded an Oscar, we talked about it here.

That sentence was quite a bit arrogant. It was a lack of respect. If he makes another great movie, he will be nominated.

What do you think of the words of these Academy members? How do you judge the choice to penalize Sandler because of the “brand” he brings with him?

In any case, here you can see the trailer for Uncut Gems.

