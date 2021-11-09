That’s why Bitcoin could hit $ 90,000

At the time of writing the, which hit on a Tuesday surpassing the 68,000 level, was down. However, the token continues to trade close to the reference level, keeping the rally continuing for the fourth consecutive day.

On Monday alone, Bitcoin jumped 6.7%. Over the course of the four-day rally, the cryptocurrency rose 11.4%. Asset class analysts are crediting the record breaking thanks to supply squeeze amid growing interest in cryptocurrencies. The market capitalization of the entire asset class surpassed 3 trillion for the first time this Monday, pushing the valuation of the entire market by 280% this year alone.

Regardless of whether the fundamentals justify the ongoing price action or not, the recent rise has sparked a reaction that could drive Bitcoin towards $ 90,000.

Bitcoin completed a bullish pattern yesterday as the price formed a possible pennant from its October 20 high, the token’s previous all-time high.

A pennant is a continuation pattern that tends to develop after a rapid rise in prices.

Although the congestion preceding the pennant (green oval) does not drive us crazy, considering the previous breathtaking 62% rally in just three weeks, we can overlook the rules that in the texts explain to us how a pennant is formed. Furthermore, we could view the pattern as a decline from a head and shoulders high, which could prompt investors to swap short positions into long positions.

Technique is the difference between a head and shoulders maximum, considered to be bullish, and the pennant.

By pennant standards, if the price action continues, we can expect the 25,000 move to repeat itself. However, if technicians think the pattern is a head and shoulders failure, they should expect the continuation to repeat the maximum of the lower head and shoulders.

Both figures are taken from the breakout point of around 63,500.

If it is a head and shoulders, the price target would be over 6,700, from the high on 20 October to the low on 6 November. However, if analysts believe they are seeing a pennant, they should measure the rally starting from the low of 9 September. This would provide the target of + $ 25,000 from exceeding $ 63,500.

Trading strategies

Conservative traders they should wait for a re-entry move that would retest the support of the pattern.

Moderate traders they should wait for the return for a better entry if not a confirmation.

Aggressive traders they could enter a counter position, shorting a corrective decline after a record-setting move, but only if they accept the risks involved in moving ahead of other traders. A consistent trading plan is what separates traders from gamblers. Here is an example:

Trade Example – Short Opposite Position

Entry: $ 68,000

Stop-Loss: $ 68,500

Risk: $ 500

Target: 65,000

Reward: 3,000

Risk reward ratio: 1: 6

Author’s Note: The purpose of this example is to illustrate the basic requirements of a trading plan. You need to develop one as needed, everyone’s budget, timing and temperament.