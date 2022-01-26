That’s why bitcoin is vulnerable below $ 41,000

Those who buy financial instruments in anticipation of a rise in bitcoin prices (so-called bulls) have failed to keep the price above $ 43,000, while bears (those who sell financial instruments in anticipation of a price drop) continue to push bitcoin to a minimum of $ 41,000. However, the bulls successfully defended the low of $ 41,000. This is why BTC / USD is currently trading at $ 42,023.

However, if the bears push the price of BTC below $ 41,000, the largest cryptocurrency will drop to a low of $ 39,600. Buyers will do all they can to defend the crucial support at $ 39,600. On the other hand, if the BTC price falls and then recovers above $ 39,600, the market will see an accelerated move towards the $ 47,000 high.

The bullish momentum could extend above the psychological price level of $ 50,000. Conversely, if bitcoin breaks the $ 39,600 support, it will drop dramatically to a low of $ 30,000. This would plunge BTC / USD into a deeper correction. In the past 48 hours, bitcoin has fluctuated between the levels of $ 41,600 and $ 42,700.

Bitcoin gradually dropped to level 36 of the relative strength index. This indicates that Bitcoin is trading in the downtrend zone. The cryptocurrency will drop below level 30 of CSR (Relative Strength Index, an index used to measure the speed and strength with which the price moves, essentially, the trend of the RSI allows you to have a visual feedback of how strong or weak a given market is, currently and in the past) if it loses support, to $ 41,000. Bitcoin is above the 50% probability area dailyAnd. The market is in bullish momentum but is unstable as the price fluctuates.