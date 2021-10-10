That’s why Bitcoin miner shares outperformed the price of BTC in 2021

Bitcoin (BTC) may have outperformed traditional financial markets in terms of returns, but the cryptocurrency has still been overtaken by companies linked to it.

The price of BTC has risen about 290% over the past year, from $ 10,695 to just over $ 42,000. Compared, the shares of Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), one of the largest crypto mining companies in North America, earned 1.641% during the same period.

MARA 7-day stock chart. Source: TradingView.com

Institution-led rise

Several crypto mining companies outperformed BTC’s spot price in terms of year-over-year returns. For example, the Canadian Bitfarms (BITF) grew by 1,736%, while Hut 8 Mining (HUT) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT) rallied 1,010% and 913%, respectively.

Bitcoin spot performance vs. shares in the crypto sector in one year. Source: Ecoinometrics

Nick, founder of the crypto newsletter Ecoinometrics, called shares of companies in the mining industry an “obvious choice,” noting that they offer institutional investors indirect exposure to Bitcoin markets.

“I bet many institutional investors haven’t tried BTC spot trading yet, mainly for compliance reasons,“Explained the analyst in an article published on September 27, adding:

“It’s kind of like gold diggers back in the days when it was difficult to get physical gold. So, the move for these investors was probably to stay away from the spot market but trade the stocks.”

Comments emerge as Morgan Stanley reports that it has more than doubled its exposure to the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), a traditional investment vehicle for digital asset investors.

In detail, as of July 31, the Morgan Stanley Europe Opportunity Fund owned 58,116 shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

In July, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest purchased over 450,000 GBTC shares equivalent to approximately $ 1.4 million. In line with the performance of miners’ stocks, these investments showed an increase in institutional interest in traditional crypto-focused investment products.

Nick added that investors will continue to add capital to the shares of crypto mining companies until they find a viable alternative, such as an exchange-traded fund in the United States.

Scalability and HODLing

The demand for mining stocks increases as most companies focus on two important perspectives: scalability and HODLing.

For example, in an unverified report released in August, Marathon reported that it received 21,584 top-tier ASIC devices for Bitcoin mining from Bitmain in 2021, adding that it will receive an additional 5,916 currently in transit. As a result, the company expects to operate at least 133,000 Bitcoin mining devices by the middle of next year.

Meanwhile, Marathon revealed that it now owns 6,695 BTC, including the 4,812.66 BTC it purchased in January 2021. Thus, the fair market value of Marathon’s current Bitcoin reserves amounts to approximately $ 333.4 million, providing the company sufficient capital to expand production in the future.

Similarly, Riot Blockchain’s August report showed Bitcoin mining capacity growth of 451% year-on-year, thanks to its 22,050 miners with hashing capacity of 2.2 exahash per second (EH / s ). In August 2021, the company mined 441 BTC.

Riot announced its plans to have 25,650 active Bitmain devices by early September, and is currently building a new mining facility in Texas.

Riot announced its plans to have 25,650 active Bitmain devices by early September, and is currently building a new mining facility in Texas.