That’s why Bitcoin traders anticipate undecided markets for the remainder of 2021

Inflation-related concerns and a general sense of trepidation about the future of the global economy continue to hold back the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins. At the moment, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index is firmly in the “fear,” where it remains from the beginning of December.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative

Despite the brief rebound in prices following the recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting where Fed chairman Jerome Powell indicated interest rates will remain low for the time being, general sentiment in the crypto market continues to decline. signaling that 2021 could see a bearish conclusion.

BTC price in jeopardy due to macro concerns

In a recent report from Delphi Digital, analysts indicated that Bitcoin’s price has accurately tracked changes in sentiment during market downturns, and it can often take some time for the trend to reverse.

Price of BTC vs. Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Delphi Digital

Delphi Digital added that the current technical scenario for BTC “leaves a lot to be desired,“ especially after the price returns below the 200-day exponential moving average and the 200-day simple moving average test.

A similar setup was observed following the large market pullback in May 2021, and it took another two months for BTC to find a local low.

BTC / USD vs. 200-day EMA and SMA. Source: Delphi Digital

The market correction in May and the recent weak and volatile conditions share an increase in the volume of stablecoin transactions. On December 14, that volume reached $ 57 billion, with the daily average regularly ranging between $ 10 and $ 20 billion.

Daily stablecoin transaction volume. Source: Dune Analytics

A similar volume spike for stablecoins was observed during the May correction, prompting Delphi Digital to warn that BTC and Ether (ETH) could see their prices fluctuate for the rest of the year.

“That said, the most likely path is a choppy / side price action towards the end of the year, although any major risk-off event or spike in volatility that punishes risk assets will likely also affect BTC and the crypto market in general.”

Related: Historically accurate ‘momentum indicator’ suggests an upcoming breakout for Bitcoin

The market prepares for a rally in Q1 2022

A similar forecast of undecided markets was expressed by crypto analysis firm Jarvis Labs, presenting also some initial “low” signals provided by a wide range of data.

BTC / USD vs. returns in 30 days. Source: Jarvis Labs

Jarvis Labs pointed out that retail traders have bought the recent correction, and other signs pointing to the buildup of whales in the current range. However, analysts note that the short-term investor realized price is $ 53,000 and advise traders to be cautious “until this level is achieved.“

In summary, Jarvis Labs stated that $ 42,000 is now the local low for BTC, however, warning that the price must return above $ 53,000 quickly.

“Conclusions: 1) the potential path for BTC is $ 49,000 -> $ 42,000 ($ 44,000) -> $ 54,000, 2) follow metaverse and layer-2 linked altcoins for high returns when BTC finds its low and bounces off a relief rally, 3) a rally in Q1 could be the time to make profits on most of the medium-term positions. “

Currently, the total capitalization of the crypto market amounts to 2.233 billion dollars, and the dominance of Bitcoin is equal to 40.6%.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.