That’s why Bitcoin’s $ 6,000 drop in hours was positive for BTC’s price action

Bitcoin (BTC) sits just below $ 65,000 on November 11 after a sharp correction that reversed earlier gains on Thursday.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

“No free lunch” for speculators

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD recovered after a brief visit below $ 63,000 driven by strong volatility.

The pair had plotted a sharp rally as inflation in the US hit its highest level in the past 30 years. This combined with reactions in the derivatives market to produce an uncertain price action.

With a new all-time high of $ 69,000, some traders are cautious, while veterans have used the opportunity to make weak hand jokes.

“Why the $ 68,000 BTC pullback? This afternoon there was a huge increase in the open interest of BTC margin futures (trader long on BTC with BTC as collateral,” has explained analyst Dylan LeClair sharing a chart from Glassnode.

“No free lunch, these traders are being blown away.”

Annotated chart of the open interest of Bitcoin futures. Source: Dylan LeClair / Twitter

Analyst William Clemente pointed to the upcoming Taproot soft fork as a clear reason to be bullish as well ignore movements in the short term.

Taproot will bring a number of improvements to the Bitcoin protocol, unmatched by changes since the introduction of Segregated Witness (SegWit) technology:

“There are a few days left until the first major Bitcoin (Taproot) update from Segwit in 2017 and people are panicking.”

We’re days away from Bitcoin’s first major upgrade (Taproot) since Segwit in 2017 and people are panicking. – Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) November 10, 2021

The funding rates of derivatives, meanwhile, have shown that a shake out has actually occurred, returning to neutral territory around 0.01% on exchanges.

Ether avoids a deeper pullback for altcoins

As usual, the altcoins followed Bitcoin’s reversal, erasing higher returns than those recorded by BTC / USD.

Related: ‘#DropGold worked’: Grayscale outperforms the largest gold fund in the world

Ether (ETH) is among the least damaged assets, with a daily loss of 0.6% and still close to its all-time high.

ETH / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Other altcoins fared worse, with daily losses of 4% spread across the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

“Crucial right now: Bitcoin,”Concluded Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe in his latest update on Youtube.