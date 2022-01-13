That’s why BNL is in full union storm

BNL: the Fabi, First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil, Uilca and Unisin unions have called another strike for January 24th. Tensions that are followed with apprehension and amazement by the other banking groups… Facts and rumors

Bnl leather flower tensions. Here are all the latest news.

“The attempt at conciliation with BNL BNP Paribas is wrecked again”, the banking unions Fabi, First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil, Uilca and Unisin proclaim another strike for January 24, the second after that of December 27, 2021.

The decision, the unions explain in a note, was taken after the mandatory conciliation procedure was completed and completed on 10 January with negative results. The dispute, they recall, concerns the employment impacts and the repercussions on personnel resulting from the reorganization, restructuring and requalification of the National Labor Bank. In detail, the trade unions protest against: outsourcing project through the sale of the IT business unit (concluded without agreement on 24 December 2021); outsourcing project through the sale of the back office business branches; closure of branches and repercussions in terms of functional and geographical mobility; sale of the control package of a strategic product company (Axepta); staff shortages in branches and commercial pressures; model of presence on the territory; delay in the number of hires agreed in the union agreements relating to the so-called Quota 100.

The strike, explained Fabi, First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil, Uilca and Unisin, provides for “abstention on January 24 for the duration of the entire daily working hours of each category (including shift workers, part-time workers and secondment to other companies). Workers and shift workers will strike from the beginning of working hours for the entire duration of the shift. Staff abstention from work also concerns any availability and / or additional activities that may be required for the entire strike day “.

Beyond the reasons for the company dispute, the BNL’s harsh attitude with internal unions – blamed in harsh words by the leader of the largest trade union in the sector, Lando Maria Sileoni of Fabi (“BNL is doing a shit”) and also by other unions – it breaks a habit of serene and profitable industrial relations within the banking sector.

An uncompromising position, that of the bank led by the CEO Elena Goitini, which is viewed sideways by the trade unions, of course, but also by the leaders of the main banking groups, according to the indiscretions collected by Startmag.

The line of the National Bank of Labor (which is part of the French group Bnp Paribas) is considered by many to be inexplicable and unreasonable. Perhaps, among the chats of bank employees and officials, with Luigi Abete still as president, trade union relations would not have gotten worse in this way. But not everyone agrees with this consideration

It must be said, moreover, that with regard to outsourcing specifically, various players in the Italian banking industry are making sensational reversals: an example is that of Unicredit which announced the “return to the base” of the staff outsourced in recent years. , both for the back office and for the information technology sector.