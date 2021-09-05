that’s why Emma Watson turned down the role – Gogo Magazine

Emma Watson turned down the lead role in La La Land

This evening, 21:20 hours, do not miss the masterpiece of Damien Chazelle, La La Land. The film, between 2016 and 2017, was awarded the beauty of ben 7 Golden Globe And 6 Academy Awards. As the protagonists, Emma Stone (My) And Ryan Gosling (Sebastian). Among the curiosities of this film, there is the one related to the role of My, interpreted by Stone. For those who do not know, in fact, before her she had been included in the cast Emma Watson, known for having been Hermione Granger in the film saga of Harry Potter. As far as we know, the Watson he gave up the role because he had already signed an agreement with Disney, to star in the remake of de The beauty and the Beast.

Who knows how it would have gone, if, instead, Emma Watson accepted. We remember, in fact, that the film was worth the Stone the victory of the coveted statuette to Academy Awards like Best Actress in a Leading Role. Of course the ifs and buts do not make history, what is certain is that the latter has given proof of an extraordinary interpretation!

La La Land: plot

After yet another audition went wrong, the roommates of MySeeing her down in the dumps, they convince her to go to a lavish party in the Hollywood Hills. Walking home at the end of the evening, she is attracted to a music and enters the club she comes from. In the room where he works, Sebastian he gave birth to a jazz improvisation despite the warnings of the owner, which requires him to play Christmas classics for customers. Mine, arrived at the time Sebastian is fired, tries to congratulate him on his performance, but is ignored.

A few months later, the two meet at a party where Sebastian he is playing in an 80s cover band, and it is from that moment that they will begin to see each other as friends, despite the strong alchemy between them, discussing their passions and their respective projects for the future.