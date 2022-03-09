that’s why everything is blocked (after almost 40 days) – Corriere.it

It was last February 1st. The number of newly infected with Covid in the last 24 hours was 133,142 people, with a positive rate of 10.6%. The deaths reported 427. On that day, sanctions also officially started for those over 50 (i.e. the age group which, gradually growing, is the one most exposed to the risk of developing the Coronavirus in a violent manner and with potentially fatal outcomes) who they had not complied with the vaccination obligation provided for by the decree which entered into force on January 8, 2022. Just over 5 weeks have passed and fines – from the decidedly symbolic amount of 100 euros – for now there is no trace.

1.2 million No Vax over 50 According to the calculation made by the Gimbe foundation, at the beginning of March, in Italy, 7.03 million people did not receive even a dose of the vaccine. Of these, 1 million and 260 thousand are over 50 (500 thousand of them have recovered from Covid in the last 180 days and, therefore, are temporarily protected and in possession of a Greenpass even without the vaccine). Numbers substantially aligned with those of the weekly report on the anti Covid vaccination campaign edited by the commissioner for the emergency led by General Figliuolo. To these, then, we must also add those who have taken the first dose, but are not willing to do the second and third, however foreseen, and those who have more or less correctly obtained some exemption, and whose exact number not known.



Problems in data crossing And so we come to the point: there are holes in the collection of data that Sogei, the IT company of the Ministry of the Treasury, should cross between those arriving through the health card system on vaccine defaulters and on those recovered certified by doctors and ASL and those of the database of the vaccination registry, in turn fed by the Regions. To all this was added the problem of privacy. On 1 February, the day as mentioned of the entry into force of the sanctions, the Guarantor for the protection of personal data had not yet expressed its opinion on the legitimacy of making the No Vax lists accessible to other parties. And, after all, how could he do it? The Guarantor himself, in fact, explained in a note that the Ministry of Health had sent the request for an opinion on the draft decree only on February 15, that is, two weeks after the start of the sanctions (the Guarantor issued a positive opinion on February 18. ).

Bureaucracy and mockery And so, without the list of those who have not been vaccinated, the Revenue Agency, which has the task of physically sending the fines, cannot do anything. But even if the lists were ready, the bureaucratic process is still long: before the sanction, the Agency sends a warning, which gives the citizen 10 days to show any justifications for his non-vaccination; only afterwards the actual fine starts. The recipient, however, has the right to appeal, thus lengthening the payment times. In short, if in the next few weeks the data crossing and the bureaucratic process succeed in getting in the way, it is decidedly realistic to imagine that many fines will reach the recipients when the term of the vaccination obligation for workers over 50 has passed, that is the June 15.

