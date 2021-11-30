that’s why excuses aren’t enough

The administrative measure has arrived for Andrea Serrani, 45, restaurateur from Chiaravalle (Ancona), the Fiorentina supporter from the Marche region who was denounced yesterday for sexual violence for having molested the journalist Greta Beccaglia of Toscana Tv last Saturday outside the stadium ‘ Castellani ‘di Empoli while he was engaged in a live broadcast with Toscana TV at the end of the Empoli-Fiorentina match.

The police commissioner of Florence, Filippo Santarelli, yesterday issued the Daspo, which came into force today. The preventive measure prohibits Serrani from accessing the stadiums for three years. Andrea Serrani is being investigated by the Florence Public Prosecutor as part of an investigation that hypothesizes the crime of sexual violence.

The host of the TV program is also temporarily suspended, since he had played down the incident.

“I was wrong and I apologize”

“I didn’t want to talk to anyone, just go to the car, I made a mistake and I apologize: I want to meet her, when it is possible, when she wants”. So said Serrani tracked down by The mosquito on Radio 24. “At home they told me ‘How did you come to mind ?, my partner also said. They know me, they know that I am not a bad person, we are going through all the sorrows of the world”. On the accusation of having spit on his hand before the harassment, the man specifies: “I was coughing, I didn’t spit. such a thing…”. Serrani, speaks of a “goliardic gesture” but the excuses were not enough to avoid the administrative measure.

The difference between harassment and sexual violence

In fact, to belittle what happened is to be part of the problem. The Criminal Court of Cassation (ruling 27042/2010) has in fact established that any act consisting of bodily contact (even if fleeting and impromptu) constitutes sexual violence (Article 609 bis of the Criminal Code) if it is committed between active and passive subject of the crime, or in any case in an involvement of the physical sphere of the latter “and therefore endangers the free self-determination of the offended person in his sexual sphere”. For this reason, voluntarily touching the buttocks, albeit over clothes, configures sexual violence and not simple sexual harassment. Harassment (Article 660 of the Italian Criminal Code), on the other hand, occurs in the presence of vulgar expressions of a sexual nature or acts of invasive and persistent courtship other than sexual abuse.

And it is not enough to say that you “touched your butt as a joke”: the sentence 46218 of the Criminal Court of Cassation of 12 October 2018 also established that “the violent intrusion into the sexual sphere of a subject, even if it occurred” joci causa “( as a joke) or with the aim of mocking the victim, goes beyond the mere act of private violence and qualifies as sexual violence.

“If he apologizes, that man does the bare minimum” explains Greta Boccaglia interviewed by Rainews. “But an apology in these cases is not enough. Justice must take its course and establish that that shameful gesture is wrong “.