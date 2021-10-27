That’s why Facebook will change its name

On October 28, Facebook Inc. will change its name. No, not the social network but the Californian company that controls the platform of the same name but also Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, the company that produces headsets and environments for virtual and augmented reality Oculus and a series of other products. There is still no confirmation on the name but, whatever the new company label will be, it is the strategy that moves at the bottom that interests us. Why is the oldest and most populated social network on the web preparing for such a move?

The explanations are different. The first is a necessary corporate reorganization. Realigning what Google did in 2015: at the time it was all “Google something”. Alphabet became the holding company capable of putting under its own hat a web of subsidiaries in some ways even more intricate than that of Menlo Park. By doing so, however, Facebook company will also mark a gap, albeit minimal, from the product that until now has given it its name. A platform under accusation from many fronts: contrasting disinformation, inability to contain hate speech, scandals and data leaks (just remember the Cambridge Analytica case), awareness of the side effects of its products, especially on younger people, and also in this case inability to intervene effectively, as the most recent whistleblower, Frances Haugen, denounced in the media and at the US Congress. The US and European antitrust agencies have long since put it in their sights and someone, in the upper floors of the US House and Senate, still points to the company stew. Facebook remains a formidable money machine (over 95% of its quarterly revenues come from advertising) but in the mind of founder Mark Zuckerberg there has long been space for almost only one vision: that of the metaverse.

The second reason is in fact to transform the current holding company from a social network company to a metaverse one. In fact, some indiscretion on the name speaks of “Meta” as a possible candidate. What is the metaverse? The internet of the future but also something more refined: three-dimensional digital environments in which to relate “in person”, through our sensorial projections through viewers (such as the various Oculus models that currently sell just 11 million pieces a year) , glasses (like the Ray-Ban Stories), bracelets and other peripherals, releasing ourselves from the blackmail of the bright rectangle that is the smartphone. Neal Stephenson first talked about it in his 1992 science fiction novel “Snow crash” but perhaps Steven Spielberg’s recent film, “Ready player one” – an adaptation of the almost eponymous book by Ernest Cline released eight years earlier – can give us a hand to visualize it better.

Some may even remember Second Life, the digital environment launched in 2003 by the American Linden Lab and still accessible: right and wrong. Just as a basic principle – living in a parallel reality, making friends, comparing, making purchases, diving into an enriched sociality – wrong for the surrender, which at the time brought that system closer to a videogame which, as Zuckerberg sees it, to an augmented world not necessarily in contrast with the real one but capable of overlapping it. And to enrich it by bringing with it emotional and sensorial nuances that the digital communication of this phase does not allow us to fully express. The Internet as we know it today will stand in the metaverse as telephone, energy and transport networks are today in our physical reality: a connective tissue for possible worlds.

Also to try to go beyond yet another nightmare period, the giant has decided to create 10 thousand jobs in Europe, in some ways shifting its center of gravity from the USA, and therefore to inaugurate a path that will lead precisely to the construction of the platform of the future. in a perspective of at least a decade. The project is currently quite smoky, time and resources to develop it are there even if the continuous forcing of Zuck in recent years, the one on virtual reality, does not seem to have given birth to the expected results. But the months of the pandemic have perhaps convinced us that with a grid of squares in a videocall on Zoom, Teams, Meet or WhatsApp, we cannot go on: to connect people we must somehow project them in shared contexts where they recover physicality, emotions and relations. Could it be the metaverse of Harvard’s ex enfant prodige? We’ll see. Indeed, we will live.

