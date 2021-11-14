“That’s why Fiorentina are the favorite for Julian Alvarez: Florence is the right place”

This afternoon the South American football expert Nunzio Marchione spoke to Radio Bruno to talk about the real possibilities that the Fiorentina can buy Julian Alvarez of the River Plate. These are his words:

“Julian Alvarez is undoubtedly one of the most talked about players in South America. In my opinion he is a great talent. He is a modern player: not of great physical structure but very fast. He is an ambidextrous player with a speed with the ball between his feet out of the ordinary, he sees the goal from all positions. He has the great fortune of playing in the Gallardo River: a team oiled with time that plays football that is beautiful to see. He is not a very high player but that is not needed for his game: just see what he does Lautaro Martinez which is more or less structured than him. At the Italian level it can be compared to Raspadori. He was born as a right winger, and then moved with the years more to the center on the trocar. The negotiation with Fiorentina? It is true that the Viola, even with the arrival of Burdisso, now have a greater margin of maneuver in South America: both at the management level and historically for all those Argentine players who have landed in Florence. It could be the right place, this is because for a profile like yours I see it much more complicated to land immediately at a top European club. One such example is Lo Celso, who joined PSG from Argentina, but who needed years of adjustment to adapt to European football. We need an intermediate step and Fiorentina can be the right team. Nico Gonzalez can also prove to be one more card for Fiorentina: for him, playing in attack with a team-mate from the national team would be perfect for growing and getting to know the Italian championship. At the River then there is also Hidalgo, who has always been close to Florence and Fiorentina, who knows the square and could advise the player on such a transfer “.