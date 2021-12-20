that’s why Giroud’s offside can be punished

It was the VAR By Paolo (thank goodness he was in Lissone) to save the game of Massa (vote 6), hitherto flat, clean enough. The cancellation of the Kessie’s goal for previous offside of Giroud (and we will explain why it is) is a delicacy, congratulations. Mass (who until five months ago had written on social media that his involvement in Rimborsopoli had put an end to his career, then the judicial bodies of the AIA have imposed on him a month and a half despite the disputes and from 1 January he will even be Elite of UEFA ) has made some mistakes from a disciplinary point of view (Messias and Juan Jesus they were from yellow on By Lorenzo And Tonali, admonition invented a Malcuit) and technical (how does it not be foul Tomori on Petagna? And that’s just one example), but he doesn’t make serious mistakes.

Offside At the time of the forward touch of Kalulu, Giroud is on the ground and in front of him, lying down like him, is there Juan Jesus: the contact between the two is evident, perhaps unwanted, but Giroud also moves his legs when the ball passes over there. Bravo Di Paolo to call the OFR, the referee is right to judge him interfering. As Irrati (and not Nasca) should have done yesterday in Atalanta-Rome, if the VAR had called it (as it should have). Cross of Touré dance, balloon on the left hand of Rrahmani, it is not a penalty for two reasons: there is an evident push by Ibra first on the blue defender; the arm is resting on the ground and he starts to remove it.

VAR: Di Paolo 6.5 They say he’s the best. They don’t say badly …