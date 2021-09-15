that’s why governments and stars are chasing virtual currency

What until recently seemed to be the realm of hackers and brains is now becoming a reality that can no longer be ignored. The world of Bitcoin involves governments, companies, star and now the sectors ofart andentertainment. But where does this come from and what is it really for cryptocurrency?

All governments crazy about Bitcoins

It is news a few days ago that the state of El Salvador, in Central America, has decided to adopt Bitcoin as its official currency. This means that citizens will be able to choose whether to make payments in cryptocurrency or in US dollars, which in any case remain as the national currency. The initiative promoted by the president Nayb Bukele is intended to do save money to Salvadorans about 400 million dollari, or the estimate of the commissions for remittances paid by the USA and other countries.

However, El Salvador’s debut has already shown prime defaillance. Just a few days after the official launch of the virtual currency, on September 7, Bitcoin plummeted by 10 points, but the president Bukele he was not worried:

It seems the discounts are running out. Thanks to the fall, International Monetary Fund, we have saved a million in printed paper. El Salvador now holds 550 Bitcoins

The president wrote ironically with the IMF, which had expressed skepticism and concern about the country’s choice to give Bitcoin legal tender.

The example of El Salvador is also teaching other countries such asUkraine where Parliament almost unanimously passed a law that makes digital currencies legal. At the moment it will not yet be possible to make payments in Bitcoin in Ukraine, but this is an important first step towards customs clearance of this currency.

Also Panama travel in the direction of cryptocurrencies: the Panamanian congressman Gabriel Silva, announced in these hours that he has presented a bill for the regulation of Bitcoin, which already seems to enjoy a good number of support from both the majority and the opposition.

What are Bitcoins and how do they work?

At this point, it is our duty to take a step back and try to understand what this coin is that is talked about all over the world. Bitcoin was born in 2009 by a hacker (or collective of hackers) known under the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto. At the base of Bticoin there are two principles: the blockchain and the cryptography. The blockchain or chain of blocks is a large virtual ledger that groups together a series of chronologically ordered blocks. This registry is accessible to anyone, but cannot be modified because it is protected by encryption. The blockchain allows you to verify all transactions that take place within it in a univocal and secure way. Each new transaction involves the creation of a new block that the whole network is aware of, so it is essentially a decentralized and democratic system of managing value.

How to create and how to buy Bitcoin

Bitcoins are produced through the mining which literally means “undermine”. In practice, users can make the computing power of their computers available and obtain Bitcoins in exchange. As the number of users connected to the network and therefore competitiveness increases, it becomes increasingly difficult to obtain Bitcoin.

To be able to buy Bitcoins it is necessary to open a virtual wallet and enter one of the number sites or apps that allow you to buy the cryptocurrency in exchange for real money, by bank transfer or rechargeable cards. Bitcoins can be spent both online and in some physical stores that accept them.

Even VIPs are fascinated by Bitcoins

All over the world, there are different celebrities who have suffered the fascination of cryptocurrencies. The visionary Elon Musk, who initially showed skepticism towards this coin, has now become the greatest supporter of Bitcoin. In January of this year, after entering the hashtag #Bitcoin in his Twitter bio, he raised the price of the cryptocurrency + 25%.

Also Jack Dorsey is an early Bitcoin investor. Already in 2017, the founder of Twitter, had begun to sing the praises of this new virtual payment system. And in 2019 his company Square bought 4 thousand Bitcoins. Dorsey also runs a node Bitcoin, which means it can validate transactions within the blockchain.

Kanye West, the eclectic author of Donda, expressed support for the world of cryptocurrencies in an episode of the famous podcast of Joe Rogan. For the rapper, Bitcoins are “the real liberation for America”. According to West, Bitcoin is a new path capable of creating the next frontier of humanity.

Even the former boxer Mike Tyson has been one of the biggest supporters of Bitcoin since 2015, when he founded “Mike Tyson Digital Wallet”, the first mainstream system to sell and buy Bitcoin. An event that evidently marked his life so much that he wanted to tattoo the logo on the face.

As for local celebrities, lately Achille Lauro has also entered the world of digital transactions, launching a company in the world of NFT, or Non Fungible Token, a way to sell unique pieces of art, music or other through the blockchain.

In the wake of the VIPs who support cryptocurrencies, the initiative deserves particular attention Coin Cloud, promoted by Spike Lee. It is an ambitious project born in 2014 by Chris McAlary to provide American citizens with ATMs (our ATMs) where it is possible to buy and sell over 30 types of digital currencies using cash. At the moment, about 2000 DCM (Digital Currency Machines) are available in the USA and Brazil. The goal of the initiative is to democratize cryptocurrencies in order to free citizens from the domination of banks.

Facebook and cryptocurrencies: the sinking of Libra and the birth of Diem

Few years ago Facebook heralded the arrival of Libra, its virtual currency that would replace Bitcoin, a project that soon failed but gave way to Diem another virtual currency that unlike Bitcoin will be one stablecoin that is a stable currency because it is anchored to the value of the dollar with a ratio of 1 to 1, so 1 Diem will have the value of 1 US dollar. According to what has been released by Facebook, this coin can be used on Facebook to make purchases directly on the platform or on affiliated sites.

Sustainability and regulation: the future of Bitcoin is full of challenges

The future of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general is full of opportunities, but also of important challenges, first of all that of environmental sustainability. The computing power needed to produce and trade Bitcoin produces carbon dioxide and therefore contributes to air pollution. Another crucial aspect is that of regulation. In fact, there are also crypto scams, like the one carried out at the end of June in South Africa which saw the subtraction of over 2.3 billion from the Africrypt platform.