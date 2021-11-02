Sports

that’s why he didn’t speak

Mazzarri furious after Bologna: this is why the Cagliari coach did not speak at the end of the match

L’Sardinian Union anger thus explains the reasons that prompted Walter Mazzarri not to speak after the external knockout with Bologna: “the anger for the defeat, the disappointment for everything he did not see and that he had prepared with the team, convinced him to remain silent ».

The newspaper describes the technician of the Cagliari as angry: “Viola with rage, the technician, caught several times by the cameras while cursing or making the gesture that distinguishes him in the (many) complex moments, that of tormenting his forelock, as if to want to tear it off ».

