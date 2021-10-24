that’s why he is considered the greenest actor in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s most committed to the environment, and for this reason his garage is also green.

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, since Titanic, a film that consecrated him to the general public. Over the years he has refined his acting, which in the film of James Cameron it was still very raw.

The actor then played some of the best Hollywood movies of the past two decades, starting with The Departed and continuing with The Wolf of Wall Street. Until then to win the Oscar for Best Actor thanks to the interpretation for The Revenant.

As is well known, since anni Leonardo DiCaprio spends himself on the environment and he knows very well the meaning of climate change. Because of this, its fleet of machines it cannot fail to be totally green.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s cars

An #Oscar winner and an eco-warrior!

Do as Leonardo DiCaprio does and get into a @Toyota Prius

Call 1300 STRATTON pic.twitter.com/GMa7gvxNAv – strattonfinance (@strattonfinance) February 29, 2016

As mentioned, Leonardo DiCaprio understood the commitment to the environment before many others, and for this it is from 2000 had a Toyota Prius, but let’s face it, it is one of the worst cars ever built. Fortunately, the Japanese house of electric and hybrid, over the years, has made better ones.

With the arrival on the market of Tesla, the actor has clearly taken one of the quintessential green cars in America, and in detail the Roadster, that is, the sportiest version in the range of the house of Elon Musk. At the level of SUVinstead, the Hollywood star has three in his fleet, that is Lexus RX, Volvo XC90 and GM Yukon Denali XL.

In the end, DiCaprio also had a Fisker Karma, which was supposed to revolutionize the world of electric cars and luxury cars in general. Unfortunately, however, it was a total fiasco and the same car manufacturer Kisker Automotive broke up.

Leonardo Dicaprio, therefore, he is a famous person not only for his own movie, but also for his commitment to the environment. Electric, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, everything is essential for the actor to get the message across save the planet.