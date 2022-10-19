“That’s why he’s afraid of me” Neymar threatened in Brazil after his support for Bolsonaro

Neymar Jr who has decided to publicly support Jair Bolsonaro for the presidential election in Brazil is threatened after his choice.

Brazil is preparing to decide between Lula and Jair Bolsonaro for the second round of a presidential election, the first round of which was particularly tight in less than two weeks. The sulphurous president in office, who is not the favorite against Lula, can nevertheless count on strong supporters and in particular a certain Neymar who has communicated publicly on the subject.

This choice of Ney has provoked an acid response from Lula in recent hours. In remarks to the Flow Podcast, the presidential favorite pointed to interested support, dropping words in the form of a thinly veiled threat against the PSG star.

“ Neymar has the right to choose whoever he wants as president. I think he is afraid that if I win the election, I will find out what Bolsonaro forgave him (about) his income tax debt. I think that’s why he’s afraid of me. It’s obvious that Bolsonaro made a deal with (Neymar’s) father. Now he has tax problems in Spain “said Lula.

