“That’s why I don’t want to watch my latest movie”

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is the title of the new starring film Nicolas Cage in which the actor plays a fictionalized version of himself. However, this kind of experiment apparently makes the vision unsustainable. Talking with Collider, the star of Vampire stress he has revealed that he has no intention of watching the film.

I’ll never see him – explains Cage. They told me it’s a good movie. My manager Mike Nilon, who is also a producer, watched it. He was very happy. I was told that the public loved it. But it’s just too shocking a journey for me to go to a movie theater and watch myself play director Tom Gormican’s neurotic and anxious version of myself. Because he kept pushing me in that direction.

I told him: “Tom, I’m not quite like that. I am made up of quiet, meditative and reflective moments. I’m not always this neurotic, nervous and anxious person. But he said to me, “Well, the neurotic Cage is the best Cage.” And I: “Okay, okay. I will do what you want. I will not see him. But I hope you like it “

Recently the actor also spoke with Entertainment Weekly of his future, explaining that he has no intention of retiring.

It can’t happen that I retire – explains Cage. Doing what I do in the cinema has been like a guardian angel to me, and I need it. I am healthier when I work, I need a positive place to express my life experience and cinema has given me this.

What do you think of this statement? You will look The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent? Did you like Nicolas Cage in his latest releases? In which movie did you prefer him? Tell us yours, as usual, in the comments.