“That’s why I love acting” Deep words that move fans

it's time to discover because Keanu Reeves loves cinema and acting.

In a recent interview / chat on the famous The Drew Barrymore Show, hosted by the actress of the same name, Keanu Reeves stated:

“Acting is the best thing. My mother claims she announced she wanted to be an actor when I was around 15. I remember when I was acting in school, or playing Shakespeare, I felt a very strong sense of freedom. I knew that freedom belonged to acting, and I found it thrilling. And it’s a feeling that you can share, because acting is a collaboration. Not only between actors, but also with the public. Because by acting you communicate, you tell a story. And I love stories. Stories help us contextualize the world. And in cinema, I love what happens after the director shouts ‘action’. I love that thrill, that moment when we start acting. It is funny. I am so grateful that I can earn a living with an art I love“.

If you want, you can watch the Keanu Reeves interview playing the video you find below.