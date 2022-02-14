“That’s why I’m not back to work in the ring yet”

One of the many names of the WWE released in the last two years, was that of Mia Yim, an athlete who played for months in the NXT rings, with her partner, now her husband, as well as a new All Elite Wrestling athlete. one week: Keith Lee.

After her stint at NXT, Mia was however brought to the main roster of the Stamford federation, where she took part in the plans of the Retribution, with Mustafa Ali who was the leader of the stable, with the WWE that seemed to be able to create something really interesting. with the boys and girls of the team and in the end instead she trashed everything, as she did with many other colleagues from Yim or her husband.

After both being fired from the Stamford company, Keith Lee has found work in the AEW rings, while his wife has not yet returned to perform anywhere, in the rings of any world company.

To give an update on his future, the athlete herself thought about it, who intervened after some time in which she had remained silent on her social networks, to update fans about her life and especially her work commitments future.

Mia Yim takes a rest to clean up the house before returning to fight

In her last post on Twitter, the girl wanted to write about her future in-ring:

To those wondering why I’m not back in the ring yet .. February is a busy month. With the wedding and the move, I decided to not take any bookings until March to focus on getting everything handled at home first. So don’t worry, I’ll see you all in the ring in March 😈 #HBIC pic.twitter.com/7s0dg7EQRA – Mia Yim (@MiaYim) February 13, 2022

“For those wondering why I’m not back in the ring yet …

February is a busy month. With the wedding and the move, I decided not to take bookings until March to focus on having everything under control at home first. So don’t worry, see you in the ring in March

“.

Apparently, like every woman of the house, Mia Yim is first arranging her love nest with her husband Keith Lee, before being able to return to fight quickly, in a fairly chaotic month, in which the two have decided to get married and also to move, changing house after years, since the two no longer work for WWE, but for companies that have different offices.