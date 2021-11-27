“That’s why it can end in a joke” – Libero Quotidiano





“A very strong limitation of personal freedom”: like this Bruno Vespa defined the Super green pass, the green certificate that will be issued only to recovered and vaccinated people and which will come into force from 6 December. It is a tool that cuts out all those who have chosen not to get vaccinated, so that they will not have the opportunity to go to the bar, restaurant, but not even to the cinema, theater or stadium. Despite being a strong limitation, according to Vespa it is also the only possible way to defeat the virus. “We are at the turning point of a war whose end is finally in sight e certain squeezes are unfortunately necessary“, he wrote in his editorial on the Day.





According to the reporter, we cannot risk it now. Here because “we will have to be strict with too many who will be tempted to evade the rules“. And even if the controls can never be widespread, they must not be lacking. For example, writes Vespa,” the restaurants that have admitted irregular customers will be closed for a period, if only for an act of respect towards the diners correct “.





“The infections occur mainly for three reasons – continued the journalist -. Unconscious people who without protection approach people not vaccinated out of ignorance (the prayer group that formed a cluster of infections in Medjugorje) o for unconscious arrogance (young South Tyroleans who deliberately got infected, hoping that the disease was a shortcut to get the Green pass). People vaccinated at the beginning of the campaign and then with the very low antibodies “. Finally, however, there are also the no vax, those who consciously choose not to get vaccinated, “out of fear or ideological resistance”. December 6, however, will be a key date: “This is where we will see the ability of our state – understood in its entirety – to exercise adequate controls. Otherwise it would end in a joke. And we can’t afford it. “



