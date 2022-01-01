that’s why it ended with Elisabetta Canalis

George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis have been at the center of gossip for some time for their love story, which has come to an end for quite a while now. Following the breakup, their paths separated forever, albeit fans continued to dream of a flashback for a long time.

The reason for the end of the relationship between George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis did not come to light immediately, as practically everything was said about the interruption of that tale which, it was thought, would last forever. It did not seem true that the star and the showgirl could say goodbye so suddenly.

The love story between the two lasted about a couple of years, exactly from 2009 to 2011. Some have insinuated that it was a “frame”, that is, a story artfully edited to make people talk about themselves, to be, in essence , at the center of gossip. On several occasions Clooney he said, referring to the Canalis that it was the girlfriend who made him laugh the most in life.

George Clooney: the end of the relationship with Canalis between rumors and truth

George Clooney he made no secret of being very well together with Elisabetta Canalis, then why is their story over? There is a detail concerning George and Elizabeth that is not known: the two ended the story by maintaining mutual esteem and affection, in spite of those who believe it ended for some sort of marketing calculation.

Currently it is George Clooney that Elisabetta Canalis are happily engaged, he with Amal and she with the charming Brian. Ultimately, the reason for the breakup of the relationship between the American star and the former tissue has never been revealed, as both have limited themselves to taking different paths.

The fact remains that the story between Clooney and Canalis has made two countries dream and is always remembered with great affection, banning any curiosity about why it has come to an end. Evidently, it was destiny that the two should know other people capable of making their hearts beat again. In the end, love won out anyway.

