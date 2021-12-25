that’s why it should never be loaded at night!

Smartphones: charging them overnight and leaving them plugged in is not good. Let’s find out why.

How many times do we wake up taking the smartphone by the hand and realizing that it is hot! We all recharge our phone overnight is a routine action. It was one thing to recharge old phones for which the charging time was very long, also due to not very powerful power supplies, another is to charge the new ones.

Technology in this field has made countless advances. Cell phones of today’s generation are capable of recharge from 0% to 100% in less than 1 hour being equipped with better batteries and super fast chargers.

READ ALSO -> Personality test: the way you hold your mobile reveals your hidden side

Charging the mobile phone and leaving it connected to the power all night is an ineffective method of recharging precisely because its components are super powerful, so you risk damaging it. Misuse of the battery and the overheating phenomenon can be avoided with very specific methods.

Reload: useful tips

It can be monitored the battery status cell phone. OniPhone, to find out just go to: “Settings”>“Battery”>“Battery status “. It is advisable to keep the charge between 20% and 80% to preserve the accumulation of energy and extend the “life” of the smartphone.

Experts advise never to reach the maximum charge also because the technology of the lithium-ion batteries, which they are equipped with, loses, in the long run, the ability to reach 100% charge, which means lower performance, less autonomy and more time for recharging.

READ ALSO -> Phone battery: so it lasts all day, seeing is believing

Tips like these are essential if you own an inexpensive cell phone. The place of recharging (cool) is also important, if the smartphone is equipped with a cover, remove it avoiding its overheating. Using a low power charger can also help further.