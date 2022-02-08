That’s why Juve should believe in the miracle of the Scudetto

“You have to think like heroes to behave like barely passable gentlemen,” said Sean Connery in The Hunt for Red October, elegantly anticipating the memes of the hit series “when you order it on the Internet, when it gets home”. The concept is that it is always advisable to aim very high, because then something can always happen that forces you to accept a compromise, so if you have ordered the championship you get a fourth place, if instead you start with the idea of ​​fourth place, who knows what can come.

This is why Juventus, riding the electric euphoria of these weeks, can, indeed must, think about the Scudetto, despite the calculation of the odds offering a soapy mirror on which to climb. Aiming for the top helps not to get distracted and Juventus can no longer allow themselves to be distracted if they want to qualify for the next Champions League, given that the current fourth place is not guaranteed at all, given that Atalanta – Sunday’s opponent – is close by. (two points with one race less).

And it shouldn’t be underestimated that next season will, once again, stick to this one, with a very short summer and the championship resuming in mid-August. Getting a good pace over the next four months can be a prerequisite for running faster right from the start of the next championship. Then on 22 May, on the last day, the accounts will be settled and for Juventus it will be the moment of unprecedented joy or great regrets, for that unfortunate start to the championship, in which points were thrown away, losing at home against the ‘Empoli and Sassuolo, getting two goals from Udinese and throwing away a draw in Naples, after taking the lead: 9 points that today would throw Juventus at the top of the championship. But with the “ifs” you can write novels, not history. And we must never forget that “The team that wins the championship is the one that has scored the most points”, as said Vujadin Boskov, philosopher, coach and Serb like Vlahovic.