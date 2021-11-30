High blood pressure is a pathological state involving the cardiovascular system. It occurs when arterial pressure is found to be above normal values. Unfortunately there are many people who suffer from this disorder, in fact it is one of the main risk factors estimated among adults. Excluding particular diseases or consequent to other pathologies, arterial hypertension, very often, could also be linked to bad habits at the table.

It is treatable by doctors through a specific drug treatment, but scientific studies show that it can be prevented with the right knowledge. Indeed, doctors believe that a healthy lifestyle could prove to be really important. In less severe cases, proper nutrition could also accelerate the effectiveness of drug treatment. That’s why keeping blood pressure under control with a healthy lifestyle could prevent high blood pressure

Preventing high blood pressure may be possible

Weight control, physical activity and a balanced diet are the basis of prevention. As far as nutrition is concerned, on other occasions we have dealt with the well-being that can be obtained from food. Even in the case of menopausal women, with too high cholesterol values, it can be useful to follow a correct food plan. We have repeatedly stressed that a low-salt, high-fiber diet is essential, thanks to the intake of fruit and vegetables. Scientific studies have shown that obesity and overweight are among the most recurrent risk factors for high blood pressure. This is because excess weight above the norm causes the heart to strain more than it should. The heart is subjected to a great effort to get the blood to reach all tissues.

In addition to a healthy and genuine diet, physical activity could be effective in losing weight. The resulting weight loss could positively affect blood pressure control. The pressure check must be done periodically. It is recommended to have 1 or 2 checks a year, after the age of 35, to monitor the situation. Even under the age of 35 it is good to have a checkup if there are cases of arterial hypertension in the family.

Further advice

Sometimes, stress can also add to the risk factors that cause blood pressure to rise. Similarly, repeated use of hard alcohol and smoking cigarettes are considered bad habits that could cause high blood pressure. Furthermore, in order to be able to identify the alarm bells of the pathology in time, it is important to carry out checks to determine states of pre-hypertension and to act before the situation worsens.