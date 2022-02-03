that’s why Kessie from “10” would be a good and fair move

Restart from certainties, but with a small trick (however already tested). Pioli will not abandon the 4-2-3-1, his workhorse, but he is seriously weighing to (re) propose Franck Kessie in the role of attacking midfielder. There is! Because Brahim Diaz is not going through the best period of his career and because the presence of a tough nut to crack like Brozovic, the star of Inzaghi’s Inter, deserves special attention.





All in great condition

Pioli’s move is anything but rash. First of all, because Bennacer and Tonali are doing well, so why give up one of the two in the heart of the midfield? And then because the same Kessie, back in excellent shape from the Africa Cup (Franck totally absorbed the blow to the side remedied in the match against Egypt), showed that he could be in the guise of atypical “10”. A choice of common sense, therefore, more than a tactical gamble.





Muscles and geometry of anti-Inter weapons

It is still early to say for sure whether Pioli will use Kessie behind the striker, but the indications coming from Milanello speak of a clear will on the part of the coach. With Tonali, Bennacer and Franck on the pitch all together passionately, Milan would gain in physicality and geometry, useful characteristics against a “physical and geometric” team like Inter Milan. The coach still has a couple of days to think about it: he will make the right choice, no doubt.

