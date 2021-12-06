that’s why Microsoft will not publish the new game of the authors of Ori – Nerd4.life

Thomas Mahler, CEO of Moon Studios and director of the acclaimed Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, explained on the ResetEra forums why the studio’s next project, which we know won’t be a new Ori, won’t be released by Xbox Games Studios.

In response to Phil Spencer’s recent claims regarding the separation of Bungie from Microsoft, Mahler explained that Moon Studios’ decision not to collaborate with Microsoft again mainly concerns the limit of not being able to publish on all platforms.

“There are so many players who claim they love Ori, but hate that they can’t do it on PlayStation. Well why not? The reason is that the games were funded by Microsoft and they have the final say on where to publish them. Fortunately, Microsoft allowed Ori to be brought to the Nintendo Switch, but this wasn’t free and was probably only allowed because the game was small enough not to cause problems, “Mahler says.

“For our next game we have a vision where everyone is able to play together, on all systems, and where Moon has the IP and can guide it in the best direction to hopefully make as many people happy as possible. , without having to tell some of them that they are unfortunate *** … due to business choices. ”

An official artwork of Ori and the Blind Forest

Mahler later claims to dream of a future for the gaming industry in which all games are available on all platforms desired by their authors and that Microsoft hopes to take the first step in this direction.

“Hasn’t Minecraft already proven that this is the right direction to take? If Microsoft did (publish their games on all platforms ed), I am pretty sure that very soon others would follow suit too, because usually all these corporations they copy what allows you to make the most amount of money … and besides, it’s the best thing for the players for sure. ”

As we know Moon Studios is working on a new action RPG, completely unrelated to the Ori series, which will be published by Private Division, a Take-Two Interactive Software label that deals with publishing games developed in the semi-independent field.