That’s why Nicolas Cage stopped acting in Hollywood movies

With a mileage curriculum that also includes some of the best films in the history of cinema, Nicolas Cage was always one of those actors on the crest of the wave, until he decided (not without the surprise of his fans) to stop acting in the films of Hollywood.

The actor, now 57, has for some years now mainly participated in the making of low-budget films and, thanks to a recent interview with Variety, we have now discovered the reason.

That’s why Nicolas Cage broke up with Hollywood movies

Speaking of his new movie, Pig, which follows the events of a and follows a truffle hunter whose beloved pig disappears, the actor explained that he is done with Hollywood and with the oppressive atmosphere that reigns on the sets of major productions:

“I feel I have come into contact with my wildest nature and have left the small town that is Hollywood” Cage said. “I don’t know exactly why Rob (the character Cage plays in the film) abandoned his stardom. It has never been fully explained, and I like this about the film. But as far as I’m concerned, I don’t know if I would like to go back. I don’t know if I’d like to go make another Disney movie. It would be terrifying. It’s a completely different climate. There is a lot of fear there ”.

“When I was making the Jerry Bruckheimer movies (The Mystery of the Templars), one after another, it was just acting with a lot of pressure. There were a lot of funny moments, but at the same time there was also ‘We wrote this line, it has to be said this way.’ They would put a camera on you, film you and order, ‘Now tell me the line of the wheels for the roller skates.’ I said, ‘I’ll do it, but I, I’d also like to try it this way.’ In independent films you have more freedom to experiment and be fluid. There is less pressure and there is more oxygen in the room ”.

The actor then went on to talk about the result of this experimentation, which gave birth to the phenomenon of the “Cage Rage” (or Anger of Cage, if you prefer):

“I created a kind of culture of what was labeled as ‘Cage Rage’. I’m glad it arrived. I’m glad you communicated. I’m glad there was an identity that I shared with other people from the cinema who were interested ”.

What do you think about it? Which version of Nicolas Cage did you love the most? Let us know via a comment below!