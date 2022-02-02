that’s why off-road style is not a taboo

ONLY MARKETING? – The tastes of motorists change, and fashions as well: just think of that, now rampant, of suv and crossover, which has cleared through customs raised structures and exaggeratedly large wheels even among the manufacturers of sports models. Maserati, Jaguar, Bentley – just to name a few of the world giants famous for their high-performance cars – line up at least one SUV in the range, and even Ferrari, after postponing the big step indefinitely, is now ready to debunk the ( fu) taboo of high-wheeled supercars with the Purosangue. There Porsche it has been in the game for a long time and indeed, it can be said that with the Cayenne, almost twenty years ago, it has given the trend which has gradually ended up mixing the worlds of supercars and off-roading, often creating a contradiction in terms that are difficult to explain. Pure marketing to replenish the coffers of brands that, focusing only on the house specialty, were starting to trudge? Speaking of SUVs branded by the most famous sports car manufacturers, the answer is yes, but history teaches that the mixture has more ancient and deeper roots than it might seem.

> Above, the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Safari from 1973.

MUCH MORE THAN AN IDEA – This is precisely the case of the house in Zuffenhausen, which recently came under the spotlight on the wave of some juicy rumors about the future of Porsche 911 (here to find out more) and a variant of it with a high center of gravity, whose camouflaged prototypes, based on the current 992 series, began making the rounds of the web last October (the photo above is from Auto Motor und Sport). Of a 911 in version Safariin fact, there was talk for the first time in 2018, when Detlef von Platen, the sales and marketing manager of Porsche, told some Indian media that to make the most iconic model of the house a version inspired by suvs it could certainly have been “a good idea”, but with a view to a limited series, with the aim of identifying and covering a rather narrow market niche. Surprising, of course, but up to a certain point, because on the potentially “hot” issue also in the light of future market developments, there is no lack of precedents, indeed.

> Above, the Porsche 911 Carrera 4×4 for the 1984 Paris-Dakar.

THE 911 LIFTS THAT MADE HISTORY – Leafing through the pages of the history of the white horse of Stuttgart, in fact, different peeps Porsche 911 raised. Some, those that have remained most etched in the memory of motorsport enthusiasts, purely for competitive needs. How can we forget, for example, the 911 S with 2.0 engine modified in 1968 for the “London-Sidney”, A rally marathon that took from the English capital to the Land of the Kangaroos through Italy, the Balkans, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and India. And the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Safari? Higher and lighter than the production model, it was set up in 1973 and the following year it came close to victory in the grueling African rally with Bjorn Waldegaard, second only to the finish line due to a broken drive shaft. Legendary as well Carrera 4×4 prepared for the 1984 edition of the Paris-Dakar: raised by 120 millimeters, it was the first 911 equipped with an all-wheel drive system, anticipating the attention that the German manufacturer would have reserved for four-wheel drive in the future. Closer to the concept that inspired the prototype of the 992 series in off-road style, however, is the Porsche Panamericana, born from the style center of the Zuffenhausen house for Ferry Porsche’s 80th birthday in 1989, in the midst of the delicate transition between the 964 and 993 series.