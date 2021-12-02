that’s why Robert Duvall was about to turn down the role of Judge Palmer

Tonight back on TV The Judge, the 2014 film directed by David Dobkin which stars Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Duvall. It was the latter who initially seemed convinced to reject the part because of a detail of his character that he did not particularly like.

Judge Palmer is in fact an elderly man who, due to some serious health problems, is forced to undergo cycles of chemotherapy that cause severe incontinence. This pathology was well represented in a scene that the actor never wanted to shoot.

In an interview Robert Duvall said: “An old man doing it? No, I don’t want to. Then my agent, Nigel Meiojas, convinced me to take the part, if it wasn’t for him I probably would have said no. Initially the scene worried me a lot, but in the end we shot it in just two takes. It was very difficult to do it but, for me it was important to do it really well. “

The actor then spoke about the fears for his own future, revealing that that scene frightened him precisely because such a thing could have happened to him in the first person: “Ci have often thought, I have to admit, but my wife takes care of me and I try to keep fit. My younger brother died of cancer, he had a similar disease and I know it is something truly horrible. But I try every day to face the day in a positive way, I don’t want to think about it too much “.

