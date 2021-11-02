That’s why Sky, Amazon & co. they want to sell you their TV

The Trojan horse of tv via app

Italy Today, page 17, Andrea Secchi.

A “Trojan horse” that, using the familiarity of linear TV, will bring application-based television consumption into homes. Thus the analyst of Midia Research, Tim Mulligan, he defined yesterday during the conference StreamTv World the smart TVs that are catching on in homes. There could not have been a more apt definition: not a new device such as smart speakers, tablets or anything else, but a perfectly familiar device widely present in homes which, however, with the new models has changed its soul and dramatically expanded its features. functions with the possibility of significantly affecting business models.

In the United States, a country as usual further ahead in this field, the smart tv they had 30% active users in the second quarter of this year. Certainly the most used smart home device ever, but still far from having exceeded the 50% which places it as the dominant device. However, the fact that devices have been widespread in that country and on the market for years, such as the set top box of Roku, Amazon Fire tv, the Chromecast from Google or theApple tv, all have lower percentages of use than smart TVs is a clear sign of the strength they will have in the future. Also because 61% of those who have a smart TV use it every day, both for traditional and connected TV, for all the other set top boxes or sticks this percentage is lower: 46% for Roku and so on.

Year zero will be 2024

The new era will begin, according to Midia, definitively in 2024: before 2000 the only device in homes was the traditional television, since 2010 and for another year the phase in which traditional TV coexists with the smart one is underway, between two years the advanced TVs will dominate the market in every sense. The dominance of smart TV does not mean (or not yet) the dominance of streaming TV (via the internet) with broadcast TV (over the air for us) or of on-demand TV compared to linear TV.

«Smart TVs will become essential for owning the future relationship with the customer. Success on this front will define who owns the relationship with the viewer in the streaming era, ”Mulligan said. Here is the race, as already underlined in these pages, to launch their own smart TVs or to make agreements with producers. Midia Research no longer talks about cutting the cable as an overcoming of traditional pay TV (which in the US is mainly via cable), but about the real “disintegration of the cable”. Beware, however, according to the research firm, the disintegration of the cable will eventually be the death knell for the traditional pay TV operator model but will also offer a path to a post linear future, for a new role.

(Continue on Italy today)

(In the photo the TV Sky Glass)