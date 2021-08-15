that’s why the cryptocurrency got up yesterday!

Dogecoin: the iconic crypto of the Shiba Inu meme is making a comeback.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) it increased by around 12% yesterday and reached $ 0.25 per token in the past 24 hours. Crypto is on the rise as part of a broad rally of cryptocurrencies which saw capital returned after a downturn.

What happened?

A combination of fear, uncertainty and doubt did it crash the crypto market by almost 51% from May to the end of July.

Among these events we remember: Elon Musk who terminated the acceptance of Bitcoin as payment for the cars Tesla, concerns about the environmental sustainability of crypto mining, stricter regulations from the IRS, and China banning crypto investors from doing business with financial institutions.

Despite this continues the growing spread of adoption of cryptocurrencies.

What will happen now?

Dogecoin has a rather limited supply, with 130.8 billion coins in circulation and 5 billion introduced annually. This means that all it takes for the price of the currency to rise is for the sum of capital inflows and commercial transactions to exceed the inflation rate of 3.8%. Furthermore, Dogecoin is much greener than Bitcoin.

The network uses an auxiliary proof of work mechanism, where those who mine other currencies like Litecoin they can simultaneously mine Doge at no cost. Additionally, Doge’s small inflationary nature keeps mining difficulty – and by proxy, electricity consumption – low. For these reasons, it is a crypto asset with which investors can speculate with a small amount of capital.

