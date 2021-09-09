that’s why the In Her Shoes actress has left the world of cinema

The comedy will be broadcast tonight on RaiMovie at 9.15pm In Her Shoes – If I were her, with protagonists Cameron Diaz And Toni Collette, directed by Curtis Hanson (Oscar-winning screenplay for LA Confidential). With a delicious flavor, it is based on the phenomenal tests of the two actresses, with Diaz having retired from the stage for years.

In fact, if you did not know or did not realize it, Cameron Diaz hasn’t appeared on the big screen since 2014, the year in which three films with her in the cast were released: All Against Him – The Other Woman, Sex Tape – Finished on the net And Annie – Happiness is contagious. From that moment on, Diaz has decided to say goodbye to the world of cinema to devote herself to her private life and to other interests and has formalized her retirement from the world of acting only in 2018, but only recently has she spoken about it publicly.

He did so during his colleague Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast: “I feel peace in my soul, because finally I started taking care of myself. It’s hard to explain, I know a lot of people won’t get it, you probably do, but it was very intense working at that level and exposing yourself so much publicly. There is a lot of energy that overwhelms you every moment when you are so in the spotlight as an actress and you expose yourself“.

La Diaz, therefore, continued: “When you make a film you belong to them. You’re on set for 12 hours a day, for months, and you don’t have time to do anything else. I realized that I have given large parts of my life to all those people. Basically I had to take responsibility for my life back“.

The ex-actress lives with her husband Benji Madden in Beverly Hills and last January they announced the arrival of their first daughter, Raddix Madden, born through a surrogate mother on December 30, 2019.