“That’s why the left pampers him”, what the minister must understand – Libero Quotidiano





Who expects that Matteo Salvini stop doing Salvini to turn into something different or bluff or waste time. Salvini is that thing we have known for years, he may like it or not, he may smooth some corners, but at the most it becomes less hard. Now, as long as the appeal for a radical change comes from the left, you pass: it is stupid but understandable because a desalvinized Salvini – the Pd would like lobotomized – would be very useful for their game. But if the request to change paths and friendships comes, as in the case of Minister Giorgetti, from inside the League, then I can’t find out anymore.



And not because it is not lawful or even useful in a center-right government perspective, but only because it is impossible to change a person of that charisma and character. If anyone thinks otherwise, come out and try to push off the pedestal the man of the miracle. Best wishes, but it would be a suicide operation for him and for the party because today, and I think about tomorrow, a 20% league is either Salvini or it isn’t. When I read that Fedriga, an excellent politician and good governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia, would be warming up to take the place of the current leader, I think I am on Scherzi a Parte, as when years ago I heard the hypothesis that Alfano – an excellent minister – would have ousted Berlusconi. Giorgetti says: Salvini is very good at making Bud Spencer (cassette film) but to win the Oscar I guess he intends to please the people he likes – you need Meryl Streep.

Perfect, but it’s not that if you put a miniskirt on Bud, he becomes Meryl and if you put a fake mustache on Meryl, he becomes Bud. Moreover, the League has never been and will never be an Oscar party, even if the Regions it governs, I think, in addition to Friuli, Lombardy and Veneto, win the statuette of a good and democratic government every year. It’s not that I don’t see that the Salvinian League would have enormous problems leading the country, even well beyond its flaws. I say that to govern in a regime of unsuspended democracy you need votes that neither Giorgetti nor Fedriga have. Perhaps this is why on the left they pamper them and incense them as never happened to the Northern League.



