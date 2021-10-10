In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Selena Gomez spoke for the last time about her relationship with Justin Bieber: “It’s a closed chapter”

Selena Gomez she has always told herself without filters through her music, talking about even very private topics, about love, relationships and breakups.

And you actually lose count of all the songs written for or about Justin Bieber, her longtime ex-boyfriend.

However, the singer has released what could be hers latest interview on Justin, explaining that that chapter of his life is now closed.

Selena Gomez: «Justin was an important chapter in my life. Now it’s closed “

«I want people to know that Justin it was an important chapter in my life, chapter what time it is completely closed. I don’t want fans to see me as a sad and hurt person. I do not want it anymore”.

“I wanted people to know that I experienced something real but it is right that they now know that that part of me is over“.

Here’s what Selena said about Justin Bieber

The couple shared one on-off relationship for many years. The very first rumors about their love date back to 2010, and the two have been together for the last time three years ago, when they were photographed kissing in November 2017.

Although the two broke up for a few years (with Justin Bieber who soon after married Hailey Baldwin), some songs from the album Rare by Selena, published in 2020, still concern her heartbroken over the loss of Bieber.

The two songs about her relationship with the ex were released as singles. Gomez said: ‘It was my idea to publish’Lose You to Love Me‘ And ‘Look at Her Now‘”.

During the interview with Rolling Stone, Selena said: “I knew from the start that ‘Lose You to Love Me‘would have been the most important song, because I felt it deep in my heart“.

He then added:

“These two songs helped me close a chapter with a graceful bow, while the rest of the album tells where I am now and where I am going, so in my opinion these are great songs, and not only in my opinion: my record label did not want to remove or modify anything on any of the songs. But I saved the best for the future ».

