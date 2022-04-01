That’s why the Russians shot down a plane from their fleet

The Russian soldiers now increasingly demoralized by a conflict that does not see them as protagonists and in which they continue to lose pieces, in addition to refusing to carry out orders, by mistake they have shot down a military plane of their fleet: said Sir Jeremy Fleming, the head of the British intelligence agency GCHQ, the main spy agency in the United Kingdom. It was in this climate of tension, fear and rejection that the accident happened. At the moment, however, nothing has leaked from the Kremlin about the Russian plane shot down by mistake.

“They even shoot down the plane …”

The episode can be considered the classic straw that breaks a camel full of Russian fatigue and demoralization. It does not happen so often in conflicts that you are so blatantly wrong to hit those who are part of your coalition. “ It is clear that he misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people “said Fleming, underlining how Putin underestimated the strength of the Ukrainians led by Zelensky and underestimated the economic consequences of the sanctioning regime. overrated the ability of its military to secure a quick victory. “ We have seen Russian soldiers, short on weapons and morale, refuse to follow orders, sabotage their equipment and even accidentally shoot down their aircraft. “, he adds.

“They don’t tell him the truth”

Even British intelligence agrees with the assessment of the American one, confirmed by the spokesmen of the White House, regarding the fact that Vladimir Putin’s advisers “ they are afraid to tell him the truth “on the extent of the strategic mistakes made in attacking Ukraine. Putin is cornered, his has become his personal war,” the cost of which is being paid by innocent civilians in Ukraine and, increasingly, also by the Russian population “, added Fleming. The Tsar’s mistakes stem from the fact that he remained isolated, a lone leader who no longer gets the accurate information he needs and some advisers, instead of lying to him, fail to say and do for fear of consequences greater than themselves. This is why the Russian army is falling apart, because the leaders are not aligned, neither in Moscow nor on the battlefield where, among other things, dozens of generals and commanders have died at the hands of the Ukraine.

The role of the Wagners

As we dealt with in Giornale.it, given the enormous losses, the last card that Putin is playing to try to limit the damage. “ It is believed that the group Wagnerthe private military company with suspected Kremlin ties, is ready to send large numbers of personnel to Ukraine to fight alongside the Russians “, added the British spy, who indulged in a bitter consideration.” Wagner mercenaries likely to be used as ‘cannon fodder’ to try to limit Russian military losses “. Come on InsideOver we have explored the origins of this group: they are mercenaries born in 2014 by the hand of Dmitriy Valeryevich Utkin, former Russian special forces colonel born in 1970 in Ukraine ready for anything, trained for war, almost always former soldiers of the Russian army who , for a large fee, they offer their services to the country through a private company.

The first reports speak of their use in Donbass, in support of the separatist cause. Then, in 2015, the first information began to arrive on the use of this group in the Syrian war, a knot of Russian policy in the Middle East. Since December 2015, the company begins to count its first deaths: the media reports the killing of a dozen Russian civilians in Latakia during clashes with rebel armed groups. At other times, their use was that of a real military police that replaced the regular troops.