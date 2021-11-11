Health

That’s why these 2 cheap fish could instead lower cholesterol and protect the heart

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
0 53 2 minutes read

Every year in Italy almost 250,000 people are missing due to heart-related diseases. It is estimated that about one million Italians currently suffer from heart failure. These are really important figures and they should make us reflect on the importance of prevention and health. As doctors and researchers always remind us, the health of our heart also depends on our habits. Sport and regular physical activity, a balanced diet, avoid smoking by limiting alcohol and trying not to get overwhelmed by stress. Speaking of diet, that’s why these 2 cheap fish could instead lower cholesterol and protect the heart. This study by the Umberto Veronesi Foundation also supports it.

Diet alone may not be enough

Before looking at these two foods particularly recommended by researchers, let us remember that for the protection of the heart, we should work on several fronts. A balanced diet alone may not be enough if we are excessively sedentary. As well as doing a lot of sport, but eating badly and maybe smoking, they may not be a help for our heart at 360 °.

That’s why these 2 cheap fish could instead lower cholesterol and protect the heart

When we always say that we have important foods under our eyes but we do not realize it, here is a prime example. Sardines and mackerel, which represent the fastest, but also the cheapest way to eat fish are two allies of our heart.

Many mistakenly think that by being canned or canned, these two fish lose nutrients. But this is not the case, because as nutrition experts claim, their nutrients are not lost in processing. Above all, the proteins of these two fish, in addition to being absolutely digestible, would maintain their qualities unaltered compared to fresh fish.

A mine of omega 3 and Vitamin D

A few years ago defined mackerel as a “precious fish”, during a successful advertising campaign. Precious because it is rich in omega 3 fatty acids and vitamin D. Nutrients able to act in a beneficial way by fighting cholesterol and keeping our heart healthy. Without considering that it is often included in weight loss diets.

Sardine deserves a separate discussion, unlike mackerel, often preserved in oil. In this case, it would have a greater amount of cholesterol, due to the preservation oil. For this reason it would be advisable to eat it fresh and also in this case take advantage of the omega 3 acids and the presence of vitamins A, B and D. Let us remember, however, that if we consume fresh mackerel and sardines, their light cooking becomes very important. While they are special and tasty, frying them could almost completely nullify their beneficial properties.

Deepening

The alarm bell of the onset of diabetes not only in thirst but also in this unexpected daily difficulty

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
0 53 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

here are the new anti-Covid weapons

5 days ago

Coronavirus, the hospitalized at the Policlinico Riuniti on Friday 5 November 2021

6 days ago

School gyms in precarious conditions in Trieste, attendees: “Pre-Covid problems remained”

1 week ago

Men and Women, health problems for Chiara Rabbi: “Discovered during a gynecological examination”

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button