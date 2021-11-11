Every year in Italy almost 250,000 people are missing due to heart-related diseases. It is estimated that about one million Italians currently suffer from heart failure. These are really important figures and they should make us reflect on the importance of prevention and health. As doctors and researchers always remind us, the health of our heart also depends on our habits. Sport and regular physical activity, a balanced diet, avoid smoking by limiting alcohol and trying not to get overwhelmed by stress. Speaking of diet, that’s why these 2 cheap fish could instead lower cholesterol and protect the heart. This study by the Umberto Veronesi Foundation also supports it.

Diet alone may not be enough

Before looking at these two foods particularly recommended by researchers, let us remember that for the protection of the heart, we should work on several fronts. A balanced diet alone may not be enough if we are excessively sedentary. As well as doing a lot of sport, but eating badly and maybe smoking, they may not be a help for our heart at 360 °.

That’s why these 2 cheap fish could instead lower cholesterol and protect the heart

When we always say that we have important foods under our eyes but we do not realize it, here is a prime example. Sardines and mackerel, which represent the fastest, but also the cheapest way to eat fish are two allies of our heart.

Many mistakenly think that by being canned or canned, these two fish lose nutrients. But this is not the case, because as nutrition experts claim, their nutrients are not lost in processing. Above all, the proteins of these two fish, in addition to being absolutely digestible, would maintain their qualities unaltered compared to fresh fish.

A mine of omega 3 and Vitamin D

A few years ago defined mackerel as a “precious fish”, during a successful advertising campaign. Precious because it is rich in omega 3 fatty acids and vitamin D. Nutrients able to act in a beneficial way by fighting cholesterol and keeping our heart healthy. Without considering that it is often included in weight loss diets.

Sardine deserves a separate discussion, unlike mackerel, often preserved in oil. In this case, it would have a greater amount of cholesterol, due to the preservation oil. For this reason it would be advisable to eat it fresh and also in this case take advantage of the omega 3 acids and the presence of vitamins A, B and D. Let us remember, however, that if we consume fresh mackerel and sardines, their light cooking becomes very important. While they are special and tasty, frying them could almost completely nullify their beneficial properties.

