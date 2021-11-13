That’s why they are good for your health

Do you like artichokes? did you know that this vegetable is very good for your health. In addition to being an ancient food, considered by the Greeks the food of the gods, it contains many benefits. Let’s see why we should eat more.

The artichoke as well as being one of the most loved vegetables by Italians is also the oldest vegetable on the market.

Think that it has a history that dates back to more than 3000 years ago, in particular, in ancient Greece, it was even considered the food of the gods, while in ancient Rome it was intended only for the palates of the aristocrats. In fact, at the time this food could only be found in royal palaces.

The artichoke in addition to being very good also has powerful medical properties and is obviously used for the creation of delicious recipes.

Its appearance is very particular, all green and with very large leaves so as to resemble a flower, and it is considered one of the most consumed foods. But let’s see specifically its nutritional properties.

Specifically, for 100 grams of artichoke the values ​​are

Energy (calories) 53

Carbohydrates (g) 11.9

Protein (g) 2.9

Fat (g) 0.3

Fiber (g) 5.7

Calcium (mg) 21

Iron (mg) 0.61

Magnesium (mg) 42

Phosphorus (mg) 86

Potassium (mg) 285

Vitamin C (mg) 7.4

Folic acid (μg) 89

Niacin (mg) 1.107

Lutein & Zeaxanthin (μg) 46

In short, excellent values ​​for those who want to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

But let’s find out the benefits for our health that this vegetable can give us.

Artichokes: here are the benefits for our health

Few people know that artichoke is a food capable of fighting various diseases or at least helping our body to prevent them. The most important is undoubtedly that linked to cholesterol, in fact eating artichokes has a positive effect on cholesterol levels.

But not only does it help fight high blood pressure andhypertension and artichoke leaf extract could regulate blood pressure, probably due to the high content of potassium.

Another benefit that this vegetable can give us is the improvement of liver function that artichokes in fact have beneficial effects on liver health. Artichoke leaf extract can protect the liver from damage and even help grow new tissue.

Other than that it is an excellent food for improve digestive function in fact, the large amount of fiber they contain helps maintain a healthy digestive system.

In detail it can also relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome in fact, thanks to a study it emerged that the daily consumption of artichoke leaf extract for six weeks helped to relieve the symptoms.

Were you aware of all these benefits? it could be said that the artichoke is truly a miracle food.